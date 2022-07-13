HELENA, Mont. - As the Montana state session is soon to begin talks among the Montana Senate and house representatives on the projected surplus budget are already underway. Democratic legislative held a press conference earlier Wednesday to discuss.

Starting at a $1.7 billion Montana state budget, their plan looks to allocate $1 billion of this to split into four sectors: workforce housing, affordable childcare, access to mental health services and property tax relief. With $500 million allocated to affordable housing alone.

Democrat Senator, Shannon O'Brien shared why these issues will be their top priorities as they head into the session.

"It's time we actually got this property tax protection in the books for our Montana working families, we have the money we need, so cost can't be an excuse anymore,” said O’Brien.

In response to Wednesday’s conference Republican Senate Majority Leader, Car Smith released the following full statement:

"It’s very nice of the Democrats to hold a press conference touting how strong Montana’s economy, record employment, and tax revenues are under Governor Gianforte and the Republican legislature’s leadership. Democrat legislators voted against reopening Montana after their governor shut our state down and voted against all the major tax cuts last legislative session. Republican lawmakers look forward to continuing to be good stewards of Montana’s economy and providing further tax relief for Montanans."

As far as the Democrats are concerned, Senate Minority Leader, Pat Flowers, says they're looking at this as the stepping stone to address the concerns they're hearing from folks across the state.

"We've got to have long-term solutions and plan for a year and two years down the road, this problem isn't going away it's not going away next week, next month, and not even next year,” said Flowers

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott shared they presented something similar to this plan last but were shut down at the legislative level, so they're trying again.

Officials say they're now looking ahead to ultimately present this plan as the session rolls around, which will be in the coming months.