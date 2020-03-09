Party leaders on both sides of the aisle are watching key races throughout the nation to see which party will get control of the U.S. Senate.
Some are saying Bullock's decision to run could make this match up one of those key races.
ABC FOX Montana reached out to political analyst Lee Banville to get some perspective.
Republicans hold a three seat majority in the U.S. Senate. Democrats are gunning for some of those seats, hoping to regain the majority.
Democrats are hoping to unseat incumbent Republicans in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina.
With Bullock getting into the senate race, Banville said Democrats have a fighting chance at regaining this seat.
"Steve Bullock really helps [Democrats] make the case that Montana could be a seat they could pick up," Banville said. "I mean it is a seat that was held by Max Baucus not that long ago, and so they could push for that idea that maybe we can get it to turn back blue."
A recent Montana State University poll found Bullock and Daines hold the highest approval ratings of any of Montana's politicians.
Banville added that Montana could see a lot more money flooding into the Senate race for Bullock and Daines.