HELENA - After weeks of dealing with restrictions around the coronavirus, protesters say they’re meeting around the Capitol building Sunday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order.
The Montana Liberty Rally’s first started as a prayer walk like a candlelight vigil, but with over 70 going and 200 more interested on Facebook, it’s since grown into a planned gathering with a life of its own.
The event’s expected to start before 1:00 pm on sidewalks surrounding the building, depending on how many people show up, and may last until 3:00 pm.
Since no one’s allowed on capitol grounds, event organizers online are asking any and all demonstrators to stick to sidewalks around the building, maintaining social distancing guidelines (i.e. keeping six feet apart from one another) while being respectful of everyone’s thoughts and beliefs.
Anne Cameron, a stay-at-home mom from Columbus, said she’s planning on attending the rally after hearing about her friends’ local non-essential businesses, and the financial struggles they face to keep afloat throughout the order.
”Our intent, the primary organizers, is to keep it peaceful, to do a prayer walk. If we do this out of anger, in my eyes we’re no better than the people acting out of fear,” said Cameron.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen met up with rally organizers this week. With a possible crowd of roughly 100 people, he said officers will stand by from a distance to make sure the protest goes by safely and smoothly.
”If tomorrow the folks aren’t social distancing, well we’ll have a conversation with them, warn them and request that they social distance,” said Hagen. “The goal is just to watch and monitor, not to be right up in with the crowd.”
The rally comes less than a week before the stay-at-home order expires on April 24th. Once that date passes, Governor Steve Bullock said he’s moving forward with a phased reopening across Montana.