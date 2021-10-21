HELENA, Mont. - House and Senate Minority Leaders Kim Abbott and Jill Cohenour are demanding an investigation into Attorney General Austin Knudsen over reports that he and other Montana Department of Justice officials used the resources of their office, including law enforcement, to harass and intimidate physicians and staff at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena.
Abbott and Cohenour are calling on Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt to assign the Legislature’s special counsel to investigate.
“This harassment campaign is a deeply disturbing abuse of power by the Attorney General,” Sen. Jill Cohenour (SD 42) and Rep. Kim Abbott (HD 83) said. “Knudsen’s actions raise serious questions about his judgment and whether he is deserving of the trust invested in his office. The public deserves to know the facts and Knudsen must be held to account.”
The Helena Independent Record reports that the Attorney General used Department of Justice resources to intimidate officials at St. Peter’s Hospital in an attempt to coerce them into administering ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient against the professional judgment of their treating physician and guidance from the FDA and CDC.
These efforts included sending a Montana State Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital to question frontline health care workers, as stated in a release.
HB 483, passed into law earlier this year, created the position of special counsel and empowers the Senate President and House Speaker to direct the special counsel to investigate the activities of state officials and agencies.
The law grants the special counsel broad investigatory authority and requires state agencies to assist them in their investigations.
You can view the full letter from the Minority Leaders below: