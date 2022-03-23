HELENA, Mont. - Montanans are being made aware of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has been diagnosed in domestic poultry and wild birds in 18 states to date in 2022.
At this time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recent HPAI detections are not a public health concern.
The Department of Livestock (DOL) said bird owners should implement increased biosecurity measures for flocks, including housing birds indoors to the extent possible and preventing wild birds from accessing food and water sources for domestic poultry.
Other biosecurity measures include restricting visitor access to your flock, not sharing equipment with other poultry producers, practicing good sanitation, wearing clean clothes and footwear when caring for birds, and isolating new birds prior to introduction into a flock.
“Because of the high mortality rate and highly contagious nature of the virus, we are asking Montana’s poultry producers to take action to keep their flocks healthy,” said Dr. Tahnee Szymanski, Assistant State Veterinarian. “Many biosecurity precautions, while inconvenient, can be done with no additional expense to reduce the risk of AI.”
According to the DOL, the most common presentation of avian influenza (AI) is sudden death, but birds may also exhibit sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, lethargy, poor appetite, huddling, depression, decreased egg production, swelling of the eyes, head or neck, and discoloration of the wattle, comb, or legs.
Bird owners are asked to report sick birds to their local veterinarian or directly to the DOL at (406) 444-2976.
“AI is a reportable disease in Montana and early detection is critical to minimize disease spread. Affected flocks are quarantined and movement controls and testing of domestic birds are implemented in a zone around the affected flock,” the DOL said.
You can find more information on HPAI detection in the U.S. on the USDA website here.
