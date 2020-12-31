HELENA - An inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is facing several charges for reportedly making threats to a Detention Corporal and her family.
A detective with the Lewis and Clark Detention Center spoke with a Detention Corporal about the threats.
Court documents say the Detention Corporal claimed she believed the inmate, Jamison Devine, made the threats after she denied several demands Devine made, including to be moved back to the general population.
The Corporal told the detective that on one occasion, Devine told her, “I know your husband is a deputy sheriff and I know where to find him.”
That same day, Devine also reportedly told the Corporal, “I am going to write to my family and let them know you’re treating me poorly and I am going to have them handle it for me on the outside.”
The Corporal also reported Devine told her on another occasion, “I know your son came to jail and he is a sex offender so when I get out I will find him and smash him,” according to court documents.
Jamison Devine has been charged with three counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, and three counts of intimidation.