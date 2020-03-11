Detention Center renovations expected to finish on time

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH BRISK WINDS COULD LEAD TO WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO, WHICH COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&