Detention Center renovations expected to finish on time

HELENA – Voters approved $8.3 million to renovate the Lewis and Clark County Jail. Construction on the detention center began back in March of 2019. They will be transforming all three floors.
Right now, they are in phase two of the renovation process. Sheriff Dutton says phase three is scheduled for the end of May, where they will begin training staff in the new facility.
Sheriff Dutton says this expansion project will provide law enforcement with a safer place to work. It will also help with current jail overcrowding issues. But ultimately it will help the community stay safe by being able to keep more people off of the streets.
"If we get somebody who is a repeat offender and we have room, we are going to take them to jail,” says Sheriff Dutton. “Same with the 24/7 program or if you blow positive when you're providing a breath sample you should go to jail. When we are so full, we have a hard time with that."
Expanding the detention center will allow the county to add over 50 beds, providing them with the opportunity to hold over 150 inmates. This will also allow them to implement new programs to rehabilitate the inmates.
The basement will soon be where the booking and processing will take place. The middle floor will be dorm style and direct supervision with some specialty areas. The third floor will allow the county to have more room for women and visitation.
"There will be a lot of changes that are coming up that will improve how we communicate and where people are put," says Sheriff Dutton.
With the growth of the detention center, Sheriff Dutton says it is necessary for them to hire new employees. They are currently in the process of hiring over 60 new detention officers. If you are interested in applying you can click here for more information.
The construction of the project is expected to finish on time, but the new detention center won’t be fully operational until October.