HELENA, Mont. - A bill is looking to allow Montanan's to use a digital driver’s licenses.

Many places allow you to pay for things using just a tap of your phone, and House Bill 519 would add your driver's license to your digital wallet.

Introduced by representative of House District 3, Braxton Mitchell (R), HB 519 would allow a licensee to use a digital version of their driver’s license when asked to present identification.

During a hearing Wednesday, Mitchell said the digital wallet smart phones use is a secure and encrypted method of holding vital information and that the data is protected against tampering or theft.

Proponent of the bill, Laurie Bakri with the Montana Motor Vehicle Division, said the state would work with Fast Enterprises who has implemented digital driver’s licenses in other states including Maryland.

Currently the bill is set for a second reading at a later date.

If the bill is signed by the governor as it is now, the Department of Justice would establish a program that allows people to obtain a digital version of their license in addition to their physical license by September of 2025.