MONTANA CITY, Mont. - The Montana Hope Project has been granting wishes for kids with life-threatening or chronic medical conditions since 1984 and today they granted another wish, this time for a student at Montana City School.
His name is Matthew Walters and he has KCNA-2 Epilepsy.
"It's a very rare disease. There's less than 300 people in the world who have KCNA-2 epilepsy," said Sydney Lamping, a family friend of Matthew's.
Lamping is an 8th grader and neighbor of Matthew's, and she did a research project in science class on KCNA-2 Epilepsy and shared that the disease affects potassium levels in the brain, making them either too high or too low; and in Matthew's case, it fluctuates between the two.
"I've always wanted to learn more about what Matthew had. And I never truly knew what it was," said Lamping.
His parents, Mark and Dawn have say his first grand mal seizure was at 4 months old.
"It's incurable. And every child that suffers with KCNA-2's story and variants are a little bit different. Matthew was born with infantile seizures and now has progressed to have several different types of seizures that affect him daily. He was born with the ability to walk and move. And with his variants, he has started to lose those functions. So, he's primarily right now in a wheelchair pretty much full time, but has a determination and perseverance like no other child that we know and he is happy and loves life to the fullest and doesn't seem to know any difference," said his parents.
His parents started the process to get him a wish granted about 4 years ago and today they celebrated the wish coming true.
"He's a celebrity here at the school. The school has been so good and supportive to him that we thought it fitting to host the presentation here with his sixth grade class," said the Walters.
Montana Highway Patrol Troopers lined up in front of the entire 6th grade class at Montana City School to give Matthew his bear, a challenge coin, and let him know his wish has been granted.
"It was just really wonderful to see him express himself, being able to suppress himself and just be in the moment and be really happy and find that joy," said the Walters.
Matthew, his parents, and his two sisters will be taking a trip to Universal Studios in Florida in April.
I had the opportunity to talk with Mathew and I learned he loves trains, dinosaurs, and sharks.
"What is your favorite dinosaur?," I asked.
"T-Rex," said Matthew.
With some dinosaur and shark exhibits at Universal Studios, Matthew is looking forward to the trip.
"T-Rex and Jaws... I want to know, do you want to go to Jurassic Park... and ride at Jurassic Park?," Matthew asked me.
Matthew truly is a sweet kid and will have a blast in Florida.
"It just gives back to families that live in the communities that we serve, whether it's a small town, big town, we're all one big family in Montana," said Sgt Michael Jensen with the Montana Highway Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.