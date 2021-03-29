Disappearance and Dismemberment: The 1968 Death of Pamela Ann Dorrington

Weather Alert

...AN LINE OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE MOVING SOUTH OVER THE HI-LINE AS SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS PERSIST OVER CENTRAL MONTANA THIS EVENING... At 712 PM MDT, an line of heavier snow showers was located along a line extending from 29 miles north of North Browning to 15 miles northwest of Winifred. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and visibility less than one mile in blowing snow are possible with this line of snow showers. Scattered snow showers will also persist over much of central Montana, causing brief periods of visibility reduced to less than 3 miles. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Shelby, Cut Bank, Conrad, Townsend, Choteau, Fort Benton, White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, Stanford, Lincoln, East Helena, Browning, Fairfield, Belt, Valier, Dutton and Geraldine. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 177 and 368. Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 139. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 84. Highway 2 between mile markers 207 and 292. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 61. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&