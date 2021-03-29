HELENA - She had a smile that could light up a room and big, blue eyes that exuded happiness. Yet all of that was all taken away from a young Helena woman when just a portion of her body was found floating in a nearby lake.
On June 13, 1968, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office received a call from the custodian at the Gates of the Mountains marina on Holter Lake, after he found what appeared to be part of a human body floating in the water.
The part of the body authorities found belonged to a young woman.
But the pathologist at the time didn't know how long she had been dead.
He did go on to say that it could have been about four months.
And that would take us all the way back to February of that year Pamela Ann Dorrington, 19, went missing from Helena, and she would never be seen or heard from again.
The newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast dives into Pamela's death, beginning with mixed messages from witnesses following her disappearance, then to the discovery of her remains, along with expert advice who put the local sheriff on the hunt for a sexual psychopath who may strike again.
'Disappearance and Dismemberment: The 1968 Death of Pamela Ann Dorrington' is available here or wherever you get your podcasts: