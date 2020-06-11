HELENA- The Elk Smith Project’s decision has been withdrawn by District Ranger Michael Munoz.
“I have decided it is in the best interest of the public to not incur the continued expense of the litigation, and instead I will direct my staff to review the project in consideration of the recently updated Tri-County Community Wildfire Protection Plan CWPP (2020),” Ranger Munoz said in a release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The Elk Smith Project is located on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District about 15 miles southwest of Augusta and the decision signed in November authorized the use of prescribed fire on about 10,300 acres of public land.
A release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the decision is currently under litigation by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
The release says Ranger Munoz intends to review the new issues raised and CWPP updates for the same proposed action that was previously analyzed, which includes no commercial timer harvest or road construction.
New decisions will proceed through required public involvement procedures, including an objection file period, ensuring the public will have the opportunity to participate in the future planning for the project the release says.