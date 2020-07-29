HELENA - The Montana Department of Justice is reporting a 70-percent increase in the state's cyber tips linked to internet crimes against children in the first half of 2020 compared to first half of 2019.
MT DOJ says in a release in the first six months of 2019, the state received 244 cyber tips, and in the first six months of 2020, the state has received 412.
"We attribute this alarming increase to children being at home more since the pandemic began," Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said in the release. "As a result, they’re more active on social networking and gaming sites, where predators contact them to obtain nude photos. Pay close attention to which apps your children have on their phones and with whom they’re engaging online. Parental involvement is the first step to reducing the harm cyber criminals can do to your children."
The following is the Internet Crimes against Children statistics recently reported in Montana listed in MT DOJ's release:
|2019
|Jan.-June 2020
|Traveling for the purpose of sex with a minor
|10
|7
|Enticing/soliciting a minor for sex
|59
|48
|Obscenity towards a minor
|61
|17
|Manufacturing child pornography
|136
|76
|Distributing child pornography
|174
|67
|possessing childpornography
|302
|175
Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Information Bureau Chief/Montana ICAC Task Force Commander Gary Seder offers advice to parents on how to protect their children.
“First, set rules for your children’s internet usage and look through their social media accounts periodically. Check to see if they’ve installed messaging apps like Discord, Kik, or Snapchat, and if they’re communicating in those apps via group settings or by individual chats. Predators will often ‘meet’ children in group chats, then groom them through private messages to gain their trust and ask or demand the child send increasingly intimate photos,” Seder said in the release.
“In the event something does happen, don’t blame your child, and don’t delete the photos or chats that were sent. Above all, don’t try to communicate with the predator yourself. The best thing to do is secure your child’s device, so law enforcement will have needed evidence to build and charge a case,” Seder advised.
MT DOJ encourages visiting NetSmartz to learn more about internet safety.