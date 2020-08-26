Doors officially open at East Helena High School

EAST HELENA – School doors are officially open at East Helena High School as students and staff begin to navigate their new building.
The 104,000 square foot building is really allowing teachers to take advantage of the extra floor space to provide as much social distancing as possible. The building is able to hold about 600 students, but this school year there will be just over 260. The principal says even though East Helena might be smaller than other school districts they are still facing the same challenges.
"It's different in every community because of what's going on locally,” says Dan Rispens, Principal of East Helena High School. "So, we are making the best choices and best decisions we can. We are just trying to follow the recommendations and regulations that are out there and provide as safe as an environment as we can for our teachers and for our kids."
Right now, students are in block scheduling and will be going to school all week with the same classmates, which will help reduce the amount of exposure.
Next week, Governor Steve Bullock will be stopping by for a ribbon cutting ceremony to help celebrate the official opening of the new high school.