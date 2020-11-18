HELENA- The annual Parade of Lights has been canceled.
A reverse parade was initially planned when events were allowed 250 participants, however, since the Lewis and Clark Board of Health is now limiting participants to 50, Downtown Helena Inc says they decided to cancel the event.
“The 50-person cap, though, includes float participants and we realized that a parade without people on the floats wouldn't amount to much of a parade,” Downtown Helena Inc. says. “We appreciate all of your interest in this event, as well as those who already signed up for a float, but in the end we are cancelling this event, as well as the poster contest, due to the attendee cap that would hinder float participants.”