HELENA - The Department of Public Health and Human Services filed an order to get rid of flavored e-cigarette sales Tuesday in reaction to the popular use among Montana adolescents.
According to a release from DPHHS, the suggested order would disallow the sale, marketing, advertising and distribution of flavored e-cigarettes.
“This is a serious health issue in Montana that is causing major health consequences for our youth driving a lifelong addiction to nicotine,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said in the release. “I strongly encourage Montanans to participate in this public process by submitting their feedback, thoughts and suggestions on this critical step to protecting the health of Montana’s children from flavored tobacco.”
DPHHS says they are accepting feedback from Montanans on their suggested order to ban the sale of e-cigarettes until July 24 at 5 p.m. DPHHS says they will hold a hearing open to the public on Thursday at 3 p.m. where Montanans can call in to join.
Those who wish to contribute feedback may also write to Heidi Clark, DPHHS Office of Legal Affairs, PO Box 4210, Helena, MT, 59604; fax (406) 444-9744; or email dphhslegal@mt.gov.