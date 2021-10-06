HELENA, Mont. - A $300,000 grant has been awarded to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to support the agency’s Legal Service Developer Program.
DPHHS was awarded the grant by the Montana Board of Crime Control.
The Legal Service Developer Program serves older adults aged 60 and older, enrolled Tribal members and adults with disabilities.
Funding will allow DPHHS to continue to host legal document clinics across the state.
Legal professionals volunteer at the clinics to assist participants in completing their estate planning documents, and assist older adults draft, review, notarize and copy each document.
Estate planning services are also available year-round through phone clinics at no cost according to Katy Lovell of the DPHHS Legal Services Developer Program.
Funding will also be used for in-person and remote contact with seniors, training professionals and members of the public on recognizing and addressing financial exploitation and resources, presentations to aging services organizations, and completing estate planning documents for seniors.
Training for guardians will also be provided by the grant.
“This program provides a vital service to hundreds of Montanans every year,” Meier said. “The funding will support the important work of providing education on recognizing and addressing financial exploitation and assistance in completing all the important legal document paperwork. We appreciate the support from the Board of Crime Control.”
A lack of knowledge of estate planning documents like Powers of Attorney, guardianships, living wills and health directives is a major region for senior exploitation in Montana Meier said.
DPHHS reports they received over 1,921 reports of exploitation in 2020, up from 1,412 in 2019.
In addition, in 2020, a record number of 4,500 Montanans were victims of elder abuse, an increase of nearly 30% since 2018 Meier said.
Over 540 documents were completed through in-person clinics and over the phone in 2020.
Through September 2021, a total of 1,012 documents have been completed.
The need for estate planning services has not diminished; the threat of financial exploitation is magnified when seniors lack the proper documentation,” Lovell said. “Isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the risk for seniors of exploitation, as well as exacerbated the stress placed on paid and family care-givers. The financial stress felt by many Montanans created a perfect storm for exploitation.”