HELENA, Mont. - With the end of the COVID-10 pandemic, many Montanans who use Medicaid for health insurance will need to re-verify their information to make sure they're still eligible for coverage.

The Department of Health and Human Services is processing Medicaid redetermination cases in a timely and accurate manner, and in accordance with a plan submitted to and reviewed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

To ensure eligible Montanans maintain their coverage, the department is leveraging a variety of communications tools and operational flexibilities offered by CMS.

But the question on many people's mind is why is my call taking serval hours to get answered or days to be returned?

DPHHS said in a statement, ""To address Public Assistance Helpline wait times, DPHHS is exploring ways to simplify the phone tree options, increase speed of answer, and resolve questions quickly."

While they didn't mention specifics of how, they did say the reason the call times take longer is because they want to make sure you're taken care of, saying, "To best serve those calling the Helpline, staff spend as much time as necessary with clients to ensure their case is properly processed, their questions are answered, and next steps are clearly communicated."

There are a few different ways to verify your information or make changes for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, including;

Go to apply.mt.gov

Fax information to 1-877-418-4533

Mail information to: DPHHS PO Box 202925 Helena, MT 59620-2925

Call the Montana Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535

Go to your local Office of Public Assistance

DPHHS says more than 30,000 Montanans have been re-confirmed to be eligible for Medicaid.

As of April of 2023, that is just 9.2% of the 324,726 Montanans on Medicaid.

The process is still happening and those numbers will likely change as recipients who may have enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic may no longer qualify for coverage, including those who reentered the workforce and have employer-sponsored health care coverage.

More information directly from DPHHS related to the Medicaid redetermination process:

In addition to the U.S. Postal Service, DPHHS has sent approximately 100,000 text messages to households most likely to have new mailing addresses, encouraging them to update their contact information. As a result, less than 3% of closed cases were due to returned mail/unable to locate. DPHHS intends to launch a new public service announcement campaign to increase awareness of the importance of returning the requested information. The campaign will last for the remainder of the redetermination process.

People who receive renewal packets are required to provide the information requested in order for eligibility to be determined. The process cannot be completed without the information, and those who do not return the information are no longer eligible for the program because the department cannot make an eligibility determination.

DPHHS is leveraging at least 10 of the 18 federal unwind flexibilities applicable to Fee-for-Service Medicaid programs. The department continues to work with its federal partners to determine the feasibility of implementing more flexibilities as needed.

To help with the redetermination process, DPHHS has reached out to Medicaid members and community partners to prepare individuals and partner organizations about the changes. This included the campaign last year encouraging individuals to update their contact information with Medicaid. DPHHS has worked with Cover Montana, health care providers, tribal partners, and community organizations to help spread the word.

DPHHS is taking a population-based approach, prioritizing redeterminations of individuals who had changes that would likely have impacted eligibility during the continuous enrollment period, but remained enrolled during the public health emergency.

Processing redeterminations of the Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI)-only population began in months 1, with the aged, blind and disabled populations starting in month 4. As a reminder, DPHHS expects these initial months to have a higher closure rate as a result of this population-based approach.

It’s important to note that Montanans who have lost coverage can still re-apply for Medicaid coverage at https://apply.mt.gov. Or, if they believe DPHHS errored in cancelling coverage, they can appeal the decision.

Individuals who DPHHS identifies as no longer eligible for coverage will receive a notice telling them their coverage will end, along with information on how to pursue coverage through HealthCare.gov, the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.