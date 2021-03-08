DPHHS yet to record any flu cases in Montana

HELENA, Mont. – Zero. That is the amount of confirmed flu cases in Montana during the current flu season.
The eye-poppingly low flu numbers are in large part likely connected to COVID-19 protocols in place, but some aspects of disease prevention might be here to stay going forward.
Last year at this time, Montana was recording over 1,000 confirmed flu cases a week as the 2019-2020 flu season wrapped up. For the season as a whole, which the state tracks from October to March every year, Montana recorded just over 11,000 cases. Nevertheless, this year they have not been able to confirm any cases in Montana so far.
"Certainly have gotten our share of specimens that we have tried to confirm as flu, but none have confirmed out yet,” Stacey Anderson, the state’s lead epidemiologist, said. “Like the rest of the country, we're sitting at a very very low flu season this year."
Since late September 2020, less than 200 total cases of the flu have been reported for the entire United States. I also asked Anderson what mitigation strategies she thinks might stick around even after the pandemic is over.
"We do see a decrease in overall illnesses in our community,” Anderson said. “And not just there, but specifically in our schools, in our daycares, in our long-term care facilities. So keeping the most vulnerable populations as safe as we can, I think if you work in one of those places then yeah it would be a good idea to take a lesson from this year."
Of course, we will keep an eye on these numbers and see if anything changes as the state begins the process of opening back up, and whether flu numbers shift as a result.