Dr. Sandra Bauman has been selected to be named Dean of Helena College. Bauman has served as Acting Dean/CEO since May 2020, when she assumed leadership following Dean Laura Vosejpka’s decision to return to her home state of Michigan.
“Dr. Bauman continues to bring vision and stability to an important part of the Montana University System,” said Brock Tessman, Deputy Commissioner of Academic, Research & Student Affairs. “Helena College plays a pivotal role in promoting college access, workforce training and economic development across Central Montana, and Dr. Bauman has clearly demonstrated her ability to lead the college in every area during an exceptionally challenging time.”
The Commissioner of Higher Education’s recommendation to solidify Bauman’s appointment will go to the Montana Board of Regents for approval at its next meeting November 16 and 17.
“We have such a dedicated team of faculty and staff at Helena College and I am thrilled to continue to work with them to serve our students and our community,” said Bauman. “At Helena College, we understand the importance of meeting student needs and finding flexible ways for them to pursue a career, continue on to their bachelor’s degree, or both at the same time. We will continue to adapt our programs to meet that need, and the needs of employers—as we have done with our Automotive program and our Accounting & Business programs—to best prepare our students for their futures.”
Prior to her appointment as Acting Dean in May, Bauman served as the college’s Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Helena College. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Modern Language from MSU-Bozeman; her Master’s degree in Public Relations from MSU-Billings; and her Doctorate in Adult and Higher Education from MSU-Bozeman, where her dissertation was on student success and retention of 2-year college students.
Bauman previously served as Director of Academic Success for Great Falls College MSU, where she also was an instructor and academic advisor. Additionally, she was the Director of Financial Aid at University of Providence (formerly University of Great Falls) and worked for many years with the Montana Guaranteed Student Loan Program.
Helena College is a comprehensive two-year college and part of the Montana University System. With roughly equal emphasis on transfer, technical and lifelong education, the College provides access to, and support of, high-quality, lifelong educational opportunities to students from a wide range of backgrounds. The College serves approximately 1,400 students, distributed between its Donaldson and Airport campuses as well as its robust online and dual credit offerings.