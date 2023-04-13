HELENA, Mont. - There are only a few weeks left in the legislative session, and the Montana Human Rights Network says a handful of bills are anti-LGBTQ+...
In response, they held a 'drag day' at the capitol to protest the bills aimed at how trans-Montanan's live.
"Drag is art and art is for everybody, it's for your young nieces and nephews, it's for your great grandmothers and grandpa's. Art is for everybody, and it's about freedom of expression and expressing yourself and it's incredibly important to Montana. We need art," said speakers at the drag show on capitol steps.
Before the drag show, there was a hearing on Senate Bill 458, which in short defines sex in Montana.
"You can claim to be able to change your gender or express your gender in a different way, but you can never change your biological sex," said Carl Glimm, R - Montana and sponsor of the bill.
However, those opposed to the bill say it would eliminate the existence of trans, non-binary, and two-spirit people.
"I want to be really clear about this. it doesn't matter how many times the sponsor or proponents say that sex and gender are different, the courts and the law treat them the same," said SK Rossi, who spoke on behalf of the Human Rights Campaign.
