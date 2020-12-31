HELENA - Drive-thru clinics will be held in Helena to conduct a final vaccination push to Phase 1a individuals in Lewis and Clark County.
The Lewis and Clark County Local COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team will hold the drive-thru clinics from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Jan. 5 and 6 at the county fairgrounds located at 98 Custer Avenue in Helena.
Only those in Phase 1a will be able to get the vaccination.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health, vaccination Phase 1a includes all licensed healthcare providers and their support staff at eligible healthcare facilities and long-term care facility staff and residents in the county. Also included are licensed home healthcare practitioners and professionals who provide behavioral and mental health services.
In order to be vaccinated at the drive-thru clinics, people a part of Phase 1a will be required to show a photo ID and proof of their employment, such as a professional license or name badge from a facility or healthcare employer in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson or Broadwater county.
If you do not have a professional license or badge, employees can provide a photo ID and a letter from their employer on company letterhead, which must include the company’s name, address, phone number and specify the employee’s position, with the same geographical information as listed above.
Those who cannot provide this information will be turned away.
Any non-Phase 1a eligible individuals present in the vehicle with Phase 1a workers, families of those in Phase 1a, or those under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated.
At this time, the health department says vaccination is not available to the general public or those individuals not specified in Phase 1a.
Phase 1b, which encompasses teachers, first responders, school employees, individuals involved in food production, grocery store workers, adults 75 years and older and other high-risk groups, is expected to begin in mid-January 2021.
More information on when and where people in Phase 1b can be given the vaccine will be released by Lewis and Clark Public Health as soon as it becomes available.
If you have questions, you are asked to call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900.