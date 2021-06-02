HELENA, Mont. - While fleeing from law enforcement a man ran into the front porch of a home on Warehouse Ave.

On Jan. 13, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was driving east on US-12 when he saw a silver Trailblazer driving north on Glendale St. roll through a stop sign and turn right.

During the turn, court documents say the driver swung wide into the left lane before jerking abruptly back into the right lane.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and began to follow the Trailblazer which then turned back into the left lane and turned left, in front of oncoming traffic, to drive north.

Documents say the trooper continued to follow the Trailblazer and turned on his siren.

The Trailblazer then reportedly accelerated rapidly to about 50 miles per hour before turning left on Glendale St. and hitting a patch of ice, causing it to almost hit two parked cars.

After accelerating rapidly, the Trailblazer almost came to a complete stop before turning right on to Hudson St. and accelerating rapidly again while taking up both lanes.

When the Trailblazer turned left on Laurel St., then west on Warehouse Ave. it reportedly began to fishtail after speeding up again, swerving to the left and crashing over the curb.

Documents note that 90 seconds had passed between when the trooper activated his emergency lights and when the Trailblazer crashed into the front porch of a home on Warehouse Ave.

The driver of the Trailblazer then quickly ran from the front passenger door, heading north.

According to documents the trooper’s path to the driver was blocked by several trees which were knocked over by the crash and the driver had gotten away after pulling himself over a high fence.

The trooper had been able to get a look at the driver, a man in his 20s with shaggy blond hair and dressed in black clothing.

When the trooper queried the Trailblazer’s temporary registration it came back as registered to Zakary Weidner and another person.

The trooper was able to confirm Weidner as the driver of the Trailblazer, and after running Weidner’s driver’s license it had reportedly returned back as revoked.

While at the scene of the crash the other person registered to the Trailblzier arrived and stated she was Weidner’s girlfriend and that the car belonged to her mother.

The woman said Weidner initially told her the Trailblazer had been stolen before admitting that he crashed it while running from the police.

A search of the Trailblazer was authorized and in the front passenger side of the car law enforcement found three beers in a plastic bag that were cold to the touch as well as a to-go cup that reportedly smelled like fruity beer.

The next day, on Jan. 14, the trooper received a notice that Weidner had turned himself in to a probation officer.

The officer stated Weidner admitted to his involvement in the purist and that he had run because he was, “on probation and was drunk driving.”

Zakary William Weidner has been accused of criminal endangerment, driving in or actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended and/or revoked and failure to notify owner of damage to property.