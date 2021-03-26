HELENA, Mont. - One person reportedly sustained significant-injuries after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 12 East and Lola Street Thursday evening.
The Helena Police Department (HPD) reports a 2001 Honda Accord was stopped on Lola St. at the intersection trying to turn onto Highway 12 East before pulling out into the intersection, not yielding to traffic, and colliding with a 2017 Dodge Truck.
Both vehicles had airbags deployed and were towed from the scene of the accident.
The driver of the Honda was transported via ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before being later life-flighted to Great Falls for further medical attention HPD reported.
The occupants in the Dodge truck reported injuries but were not transported to the hospital.
HPD was assisted by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office with the digital mapping of the accident scene.