HELENA, Mont. - On Monday, deputies with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office had to call in backup to help catch the driver of a stolen vehicle.
At 10 a.m. deputies received report of a stolen vehicle in the Wolf Creek area. A few moments later, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-15 and began to follow it.
Once confirmed that the vehicle was in fact the one reported, more authorities arrived and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop and was driving between 90 and 95 mph.
Montana Highway Patrol set up spike strips and was able to get the front right tire of the stolen vehicle. The driver almost caused a crash but kept moving at speeds between 80 to 90 mph.
Officers from the Helena Montana Police Department then assisted at Custer Avenue with three spike strips and were able to hit all four tires of the vehicle.
The driver pulled into the parking lot of Old Navy where he finally stopped. However, after not complying with authority commands, he was tased by a deputy and arrested.
The man was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries, cleared shortly after and taken to the detention center.
The man was charged with Felony Theft and Felony Criminal Endangerment.