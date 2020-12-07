East Helena bus services temporarily suspended

HELENA -- East Valley and East Helena bus services have been temporarily suspended by Capital Transit beginning today, Dec. 7.
Superintendent Elroy Golemon says despite the steps they're taking to keep buses clean, the temporary suspension of service comes down to not having enough staff.
COVID-19 has caused ridership to decrease significantly over the past few months. Golemon says in Helena, they have gone from seeing 3,000 riders a month normally to about 212 since they resumed service in September. As for when the East Valley bus service will resume, Golemon says he hopes to have it back as soon as possible.
"We're going to try to keep all of our services out there, we're gonna do our best and hopefully we see a recovery,” Golemon said. “The goal is not to have East Valley suspended forever, but bring it back at some point when staffing levels allow us to do so."
Right now, Golemon says they are doing everything in their power to keep buses clean. In addition to screening passengers, drivers take an hour in the middle of each day to disinfect their buses. They also keep a capacity constraint for each ride, making sure that riders are able to sit socially distanced from those around them.
"People in East Helena need to know and in the East Valley area that we want to get that service back out there,” Golemon said. “We want to get our ridership back on the buses. But we're trying our best through the current health crisis to do that in the most safe and efficient manner."
Golemon also said this disruption was unanticipated, but right now, they want to make sure that further services in Helena don't get impacted more than they already have been.