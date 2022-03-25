HELENA, Mont. - East Helena is seeing some exponential growth and rapid infrastructure in the last several years, with more people moving in from out-of-state and other parts of the state.
With an influx of people, comes an influx of students, resulting in an expansion of a new high school that opened its doors in late 2020 and an elementary school.
The school district has doubled this academic year of 2021-2022, adding around 130 new Freshmen to East Helena High.
As enrollment and census numbers continue to climb, so do rising costs and inflation.
East Helena Mayor, Kelly Harris, who began his role as the newly elected mayor this last January, shares his enthusiasm for the city’s expansion and that it is not entirely a bad thing.
“In the last two, three, years, we’ve seen a real influx of homes and I think that coincides with the land that is available here and we have space for developers to have new developments and we have some really exciting things going on, we have the new school, which we actually have two new schools, one grade school, and one high school,” said Mayor Harris.
He continued, “the new high school is wonderful, we just went from a community that had K-8th grade and now we are K-12. And the high school has been here two years, and the growth is happening here because, well, a multitude of reasons: number one, I think the state of Montana is very attractive. I think the Helena area is very attractive, and I think East Helena is the kind of gem of that area.”
The City of East Helena recognizes that some residents may be feeling the economic effects of this growth more than others, with rising costs as it proceeds to develop.
Mayor Harris explains that they are keeping everyone in mind as the city continues to evolve.
“You know we are dealing with inflation throughout the country and I think East Helena is not, you know, immune to that. We try to, you know, be cognizant of everyone’s views and try to take into account when we formulate plans for growth but we can’t sit idle–and not, not facilitate those things, we have to be able to grow, and we have to provide for that,” said Harris.
Harris concluded, “I, as an individual, find East Helena to be the greatest place in America, I love East Helena, I have a love for it and I hope to share that love with others in having growth, and I want other people to be able to come here and love this town the same way that I love it. And with that–I want them to appreciate the history and respect those who came before us, that’s very important to me.”
“That history we have, I value it, but the future is bright. The future is bright in East Helena, and that’s exciting, we are really excited about it.”
