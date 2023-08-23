While it's only the team’s third year ever competing, the East Helena High football team still has high expectations coming into this season, so here’s three things to know about the Vigilantes.”

The team, while young, is starting to gain an identity.

“It's kind of cool, they say the things we want them to say that we say over and over again and they’re holding each other accountable, and I think that's a turning point in any program when kids are echoing the messages we give as coaches,” East Helena Head Coach Tyler Murray said.

The Vigilantes want to win.

After winning the program's first game ever last year, the team has bigger aspirations.

“We have a team goal to be a playoff team, I think that's what we can be, we’re talented enough to be that” Murray said.

“Make the playoffs and be a playoff caliber team … I think it motivates us a lot, we just need to keep pushing forward after winning a game and keep the motivation going on through the weeks,” Hayden Wright, a junior linebacker and running back said.

New division.

After competing in Western A for the team's first two years, the Vigilantes will now be in Eastern A

“Just be prepared to see new teams and see new competition,” Wright said.

“You know I think the Bitterroot and the Billings area, not too much different. Going to the Kalispell area, that's kind of tough too, the long ones are going to be challenging travel wise. But it will be fun, get to spend more time with the kids,” Murray said.

East Helena will open up its season this Friday against defending state champion Fergus.