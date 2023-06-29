East Helena High School SRO named Montana American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

HELENA, Mont. - A local School Resource Officer (SRO) was honored as the Montana American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Corporal Jeff Stoltz, the SRO for East Helena High School, was honored on Friday, June 23
“We are thankful to have Corporal Jeff Stoltz working for us. He has been one of the instrumental deputies for our honor guard, defensive tactics and as a School Resource Officer. We nominated him for the Deputy of the Year to the American Legion Post here in Helena. They selected him as Deputy of the Year, then submitted his name and documentation to the State of Montana American Legion Post. Corporal Stoltz was selected as the State winner. We are proud of his leadership and passion for school safety,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
“I am honored and humbled. I want to thank Sheriff Dutton and his Command Staff for having faith in and trusting me to build the first SRO component in Sheriff's Office history. Further, thanks go to the school board, superintendents, parents, students, school administrators, and all other school staff who have created a great partnership and trust in this process. The East Helena School SRO started at a time when peace officers in schools were heavily contentious. Thank you and (love you) to my family, especially my wife, who have been pillars to these successful endeavors. The goals are and will remain to ensure the safety of students and staff, informal counseling, positive role model influences, and being a guest speaker or bringing other First Responders that are subject matter experts relative to specific school curricula. Thank you, fellow SRO/DARE Deputies Chris Norris and Cody Criner; let's keep improving things. Our children are the crown jewel of our continent, and they someday will be our replacements, GO Vigilantes,” Stoltz said.
