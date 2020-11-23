HELENA, Mont. - An East Helena man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after an incident involving a 17-year-old girl at his residence.
Court documents state dispatch received a call from a complainant who reported her juvenile daughter was the victim of sexual intercourse without consent.
Documents state the victim told police that 20-year-old Kyle Lee Baker held her down and raped her after she told him "no" and that they "are not doing anything" after he told her he did not have a condom.
Deputies reportedly made contact with Baker who admitted and that he knew the victim did not want sexual intercourse without a condom. Deputies say they asked when the defendant stopped, and he replied, "When she pushed me off of her."
Baker was arrested for sexual intercourse without consent and later booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.