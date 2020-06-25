HELENA- A 58-year-old East Helena man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a worker who asked him to wear a mask.
According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance at a business on June 17.
A worker told police that a man inside the business was not wearing a mask and that when they approached him and asked him to wear one, the man then reportedly threw a bottle he was holding at the worker, causing a minor injury.
Three other workers followed the man to his car, the man reportedly entering his car, revving the engine and went “screeching out” as he backed out of the parking spot.
The workers told police they dodged out of the way to avoid the car and one worker said she was afraid she would be “run over.”
The man was later apprehended by deputies, booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault.