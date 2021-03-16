HELENA, Mont. - Former East Helena Police Chief William Harrington resigned from his position March 5 after allegations of sexual assault.
Public records indicate Harrington was placed under paid administrative leave Feb. 3 until a criminal investigation looking into the alleged misconduct would begin.
That same day, the Montana Department of Justice began a criminal investigation against Harrington regarding the alleged sexual assault. The investigation is not yet finished; therefore, Harrington is presumed innocent at this time.
The Montana Public Safety and Training (POST) was notified of Harrington's alleged wrongdoing.
The City of East Helena requested third-party firm to investigate Harrington's workplace behavior, public records said.
Harrington resigned from his position as chief of police March 5 and POST was notified of his resignation March 8.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is assisting the East Helena Police Department with staffing until the city can find someone to fill in the position as chief of police.
The following is a statement we received from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton Tuesday, March 16:
"We are assisting the City of East Helena with law enforcement at this time. My Office/ County of Lewis and Clark is engaged in working out an agreement with the City for public safety for a specific time."