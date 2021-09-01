HELENA, Mont. - East Helena Public Schools sent out a letter Wednesday outlining the protocols they will be taking regarding close contact and COVID-19 cases.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised their guidance on COVID-19 close contact and tracing, basing some revisions on a person's vaccine status. However, due to Montana HB 702, discrimination based on COVID vaccine status is prohibited.
Therefore, EHPS released the following protocols:
Students who are identified as close contacts of a current COVID case will be assigned to temporary remote learning for a period of 10 calendar days from the date of last contact with the COVID positive individual.
Students will be allowed to continue working in Google classroom during the temporary assignment or will be allowed to utilize a take home packet of work. To access Google Classroom students can log on with their school credentials. To access a take home packet, you must contact your school office.
Students will receive full credit for all work completed and will not be counted absent.
Students will not be able to participate in student activities during the remote learning assignment.
Close contacts who can document prior COVID infection and recovery within three months of the current exposure do not need to transfer to remote learning and may remain in in-person learning.
Vaccination status cannot be taken into account in Montana.
Students can shorten the remote learning assignment from 10 to seven days if they test negative for COVID at least five days after initial exposure.
EHPS may have limited BINAX Now rapid testing available to interested students and staff and have ordered additional test kits and PPE from DPHHS. Contact your school office about availability of local on site testing or you can schedule a test with your primary provider.
In the primary grades it is likely that an entire class will be switched to remote if an exposure occurs due to difficulty in determining who is and is not a close contact. In this case the teacher will teach all students remotely during the remote assignment.
If your child has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results, you are asked to keep them out of school until results are received. You may notify the school and request temporary remote learning during that period to avoid additional absences on your child’s record.
EHPS says they are planning to report COVID levels in the schools weekly to the community. In every case, if your child is determined to be a close contact, you will be contacted by the school.
At the end of the letter, EHPS also wrote that the Varsity Football Game, scheduled for Sept. 3, has been canceled.