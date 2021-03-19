HELENA, Mont. - East Helena School District 9 announced that two of the open principal positions in East Helena have been filled.
The Radley Elementary Principal for 2021-22 has been announced to be Gus Somerfeld, who is currently a 5th-grade teacher at Radley School.
The EVMS Principal for 21-22 has been announced t obe Brenda Stoltz, who is currently serving as Vice-Principal at East Valley Middle School in East Helena.
These recommendations will be considered for confirmation by the East Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees at their upcoming April Meeting according to East Helena School District 9.
The hiring process will continue and the district will make additional recommendations to the Board in the coming months for teachers and administrators.
