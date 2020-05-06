East Helena Valley Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

EAST HELENA - On Wednesday the Board of Directors for the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association decided to cancel this year's rodeo scheduled for July 10th and 11th due to the COVID-19 situation.
According to a Facebook post, they will also be cancelling the In-County Rodeo scheduled for July 9th.
"We want to thank the community, sponsors, and all our hardworking volunteers for your support and look forward to working with you in 2021," the statement says.
The BOD has decided to send the money already raised for this year's rodeo to the Northern Rodeo Association office to be put up as added prize money during the NRA Finals in October.
