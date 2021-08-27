East Helena Vigilantes host first ever varsity football game

HELENA, Mont.- Tonight the East Helena Vigilantes played host to the Libby Loggers. With this being the Vigilantes first-ever varsity football game, they look to get their program off to a hot start.
The first one may be one the Vigilantes want to forget.
Libby came out fast and never looked back, quickly welcoming East Helena to the world of high school football.
The Loggers were overpowering on both sides of the ball, able to do whatever they wanted all night.
Libby controlled the trenches, thus controlling the scoreboard.
For the Vigilantes, it is the first of many with plenty of opportunities remaining to leave their mark.
While head coach Tyler Murray and his squad get back to work and figure out how to improve from tonight, the Libby Loggers walk out of East Helena with a 51-0 victory.