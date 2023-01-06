HELENA, Mont. - Those who take the Capital Transit’s bus service to East Valley / East Helena will have to find another ride as the City of Helena announced the suspension of the service.
On Friday, the City of Helena announced the East Valley bus service will be suspended due to a staffing shortage effective immediately.
Capital Transit staff is working to fill positions.
"Capital Transit values your patronage. We are doing everything we can to resume service as soon as possible. Thank You," the City wrote.
There are no expected disruptions to on-demand service within City limits.
