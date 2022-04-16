HELENA–Sat. On April 16, the Eagles #4040 Fraternal Group held their annual Easter Egg Hunt at East Valley Middle School, the hunt kicked off at 1:00 p.m. on Kalispell Ave. N, in East Helena.

Dozens and dozens of kids and their families of all ages, gathered on the field for the big race to collect over 16,000 eggs.

There were four sanctioned age groups: two years and under, three to four years, five to seven and eight to ten.

All four age groups started at the same time and in minutes, kids picked up the eggs much faster than they were initially placed by the Eagle-Easter-Egg-Hunt-Coordinators.

In seconds, it was over.

Of the sea of children who participated this year, twins Leo and Dax Spain, 6, spoke frankly about what their favorite moments were being first-year egg hunters.

“Getting all the eggs,” said Leo.

When asked what really brought them out to the school on a chilly Easter holiday weekend, “Candy,” said Dax.

“The holidays,” replied Leo.

Dax stated that he thinks they collected around 20 eggs this year, which was pretty good for it being their first time on the hunt.

The more hunting hands, the better.

Their Stepmother, Nicole Spain, asked, “What did you get to see?”

The boys said in an ensemble, “The Easter Bunny!”

“And. . . we get an extra piece of candy!” said Leo.

There were a number of prizes for the kiddos to win this year, as each age group had a chance to win a bicycle and colorful plastic eggs filled with other smaller gifts and goodies were tossed into the mix.

The Easter Bunny, despite the cooler weather, made an appearance this year, handing out even more sugar and sweets for the already thrilled egg-hunters, as parents scrambled to keep track of their young ones, putting all their eggs in one basket.