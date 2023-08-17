Fire Generic - Vault

HELENA, Mont. - After nearly 30 people were left displaced from a fire at the Iron Front Building, the Helena community is being asked to help their neighbors.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area says they are accepting cash donations to the Iron Front Emergency Fund, hosted by the Helena Area Community Foundation.

If you would like to help, you can go here to donate.

A shelter has been opened up for those impacted by the fire at the Helena First Church, 2210 Dodge Ave. by the American Red Cross of Montana.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You