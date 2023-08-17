Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, and Sanders counties in effect until 12PM 8/18/2023 elavated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 1200pm 8/18/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Helena, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown, Libby, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 10AM, Particulate levels in Missoula are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Temperatures this afternoon will heat up into the upper 90s to near 105 degrees at lower elevations, but they will only fall into the mid 60s to lower 70s overnight. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&