HELENA, Mont. - After nearly 30 people were left displaced from a fire at the Iron Front Building, the Helena community is being asked to help their neighbors.
United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area says they are accepting cash donations to the Iron Front Emergency Fund, hosted by the Helena Area Community Foundation.
If you would like to help, you can go here to donate.
A shelter has been opened up for those impacted by the fire at the Helena First Church, 2210 Dodge Ave. by the American Red Cross of Montana.
