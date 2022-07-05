Straight from the source: Press Release from the Helena Area Community Foundation.

UPDATE ON FLOODING DAMAGE TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

Helena, Mont. (July 5, 2022) – As nonprofit organizations returned to work after the holiday weekend, many discovered flood damage incurred during the intense storm on July 3, 2022.

The Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area (United Way LCA) have opened an emergency relief fund, which is accepting donations for relief funding for nonprofits. This fund can be found here or on the HACF website.

HACF and United Way LCA are tracking flood damage among nonprofit organizations, and coordinating financial support, supply donations, and volunteers. They encourage all nonprofit organizations who have flooding damage to notify HACF by clicking here to email or call (406) 459-0928.

We request that supply donations be limited to items specifically requested by nonprofits, as many organizations who experienced flooding do not have storage available.

If you are interested in volunteering with cleanup or repairs, please contact Emily via email the United Way LCA or (406) 442-4360.

At this time, HACF and the United Way have been notified of damage to the following nonprofit organizations:

YWCA Helena: Flooded basement, destroying the flooring and ruining many supplies. YWCA cannot currently accept any supply donations, as they do not have storage area. Financial donations are appreciated.

Lewis & Clark Library: Flooding of main floor. Damage is being assessed.

First Presbyterian Church: Flooding of main floor in east wing. Damage is being assessed.

ExplorationWorks: Flooding in basement, where summer camps are hosted. Outside play area, outside classroom, and surrounding area were washed out. Estimated cost of repairs is $6,000-$7,000. Exploration works is currently seeking 20 bags of black rubber mulch and volunteers to lay it out this week so that summer camps can proceed as scheduled next week.

Grandstreet Theatre: Water damage to some prop and costume storage areas. Damage is still being assessed.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana: Office space was flooded. Damage is still being assessed.

Family Outreach: Damage from water coming in the window at Helena Avenue Location. Window and wall will likely need to be replaced.

Myrna Loy Center for the Arts: Minimal damage to roofing, wall boards, and paint. Unfortunately these areas had just been repaired, so previous water damage that the Myrna Loy had budgeted for and repaired was damaged anew. Financial donations are appreciated.

Monetary donations can be given by going to this website OR by donating directly to impacted nonprofits.

For questions regarding monetary or supply donations or interview requests please contact Emily Frazier, HACF Executive Director at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or via telephone at (406) 459-0928 .

For questions regarding volunteers, or interview requests, please contact Emily McVey at emily@unitedwaylca.org or (406) 442-4360.