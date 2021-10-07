HELENA, Mont. - Minimum wage at St. Peter’s Health is being raised to $15 an hour as a part of an aggressive effort to attract and retain critical staff.
Over 400 employees will be impacted by the increase, including staff who will receive equity increases due to rising pay scales or to account for longer tenure in the organization
Wage increases will be implemented in phases between now and April 1, 2022.
This year, St. Peter’s Health is investing more than $3 million into employee compensation, and since March, the organization says they have benchmarked hundreds of positions and increased wages for staff, nurses and providers.
“Working in health care is more challenging than ever, and we’re incredibly grateful to all of our team members for their hard work and dedication to serving this community,” said St. Peter’s Health Chief People and Communications Officer Andrea Groom. “Money is ultimately not the biggest motivator for employee engagement, but it’s important that we have programs in place to ensure fair and competitive compensation. We are doubling down on the investment in our workforce, and we’re fully committed to improving every aspect of how we care for and support our people.”
By April 2022, St. Peter’s Health says the $3 million investment in compensation will have positively impacted over 1,400 employees.