HELENA- Those who were evacuated for the fire south of Franklin Mile Road are able to return home tonight at 8:30 pm according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Even though the evacuation order will be lifted for residents at 8:30 pm, all others are asked to stay out of the area.
The fire initially had an evacuation order issued for all residents north of Custer and south of Lincoln Road, west of Green Meadow due to a fire.
Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management says the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds has been opened for any livestock owners who need to evacuate their livestock to a safe location.
Firefighters are working to stop the fire, and it is now contained.
People are asked to not call 9-1-1 for information.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.