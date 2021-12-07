EAST HELENA, Mont. - The former East Helena chief of police pleaded guilty Tuesday to distributing child pornography in 2019 through social media, according to the Department of Justice.
William Daly Harrington, 43, may have to spend at least five years in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and get five years to life of supervised release.
A release from the DOJ U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Montana said the government may dismiss three other counts in an indictment if the court takes his plea agreement.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2022.
According to the DOJ, charging documents filed in September 2020 allege Harrington created and managed a Facebook account under a fake name, and distributed child pornography to another Facebook account multiple times.
The FBI arrested Harrington, who surrendered voluntarily, in May.
The FBI, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.