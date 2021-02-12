HELENA - Face-coverings are still required in all City of Helena buildings and on public transit in Helena.
All employees, contractors, volunteers, customers, or other members of the public who are over the age of five are still required to wear a face-covering at all times when inside any indoor spaces open to the public, as well as for any organized outdoor activity where social distancing is not possible or not observed.
According to the City of Helena, exceptions to the mask requirement include:
Children under the age of five. All children between the ages of two and four, however, are strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering in accordance with the provisions of these Rules and Regulations. Children under the age of two should not wear a face covering;
Persons consuming food or drinks in an establishment that offers food or drinks for sale;
Persons engaged in an activity that makes wearing a face-covering impractical or unsafe, such as strenuous physical exercise or swimming; However, spectators observing an outdoor activity, where a separation from the activity of at least 6 feet is maintained, are considered a separate outdoor activity subject to these Rules and Regulations;
Persons seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired;
Persons giving a speech or engaging in an artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical performance for an audience, provided the audience is separated by at least six feet of distance;
Persons temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes; or
Persons required to remove face coverings for the purpose of receiving medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment.
You can read the full Emergency Rules and Regulations document on the Lewis and Clark County website here.