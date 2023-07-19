News release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
With the farmers’ market season in full swing, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) encourages families to enroll and utilize the Montana Farm Direct Program.
“There is nothing quite like Montana summers, and getting fresh fruits and vegetables from a farmer’s market is part of what makes our local communities so vibrant,” said Lacy Little, director of the Montana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program that oversees Farm Direct. “The program helps families participate in the community and access more fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.”
A state-administered federal nutrition program, Farm Direct authorizes farmers to accept WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits (FMNP) at local markets and roadside stands.
Approximately 3,200 WIC families participate in the program, with most of the beneficiaries being children. All WIC eligible families in participating WIC FMNP agencies are eligible to receive Farm Direct Dollars. Participants receive $30 worth of vouchers to use at a farmers’ market or farm stand.
However, because funds are allocated by participant, not by household, a mother with two young children could receive $90 for the summer. Eligible foods include fresh local fruits and vegetables. Foods such as baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, and plants are not eligible.
“This is also a great opportunity to introduce children to more types of nutritious fruits and vegetables,” said Little.
The WIC Shopper App has various features to help participants make the most use of their WIC and Farm Direct Dollars including finding WIC offices near them to sign up for Farm Direct benefits, tips for picky eaters, recipes to use fresh fruits and vegetables, and other nutritional information. Tips for picky can also be found at the WIC USDA Resource page https://wicworks.fns.usda.gov/resources/picky-eaters and WIC recipe ideas can be found here www.ebtshopper.com/recipes/.
The Farm Direct program currently works with nine local WIC agencies who help administer the program: Gallatin County WIC, Lewis and Clark County WIC, Cascade County WIC, Flathead WIC, Riverstone WIC, Missoula WIC, Ravalli County WIC, Big Horn WIC, and Park County WIC. The season began on June 15 and ends September 30. Farmers have until October 31 to redeem their vouchers at their local bank for payment.
Farmers interested in joining the Farm Direct Program can contact Glade Roos, the Farm Direct Program Coordinator, at 406-444-2841 or groos@mt.gov. They can also contact any of the nine participating WIC agencies directly.
WIC in Montana includes 35 local agencies and over 80 clinic sites serving all 56 counties and seven tribal reservations. In Montana, almost 14,000 women, infants, and children are enrolled. However, only 55% of eligible families are signed up.
WIC eligibility requires participants to be pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or have a child younger than five. Participants must also meet income requirements—making less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or qualify for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or free/reduced school meal program. Specific WIC eligibility guidelines can be found on the DPHHS website.
WIC was created in 1974 to help families and young children during a critical time of growth and development. The program’s benefits include providing families access to healthy food, breastfeeding education, referral to other health and social services, and much more. WIC is a voluntary program, and participation does not interfere with other programs like SNAP or Medicaid.
To learn more about WIC or find out if you are eligible, go to www.dphhs.mt.gov/ecfsd/wic/index. Families can also contact their local WIC clinic or visit www.signupwic.com. The state office may be reached at 1-800-433-4298 or emailed at montanawicprogram@mt.gov.
