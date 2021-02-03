HELENA- Diabetes is one of the most expensive chronic conditions in the nation. House Bill 222 is working to cap the cost of insulin for diabetics in Montana and it's gaining support from physicians and patients.
On the other hand, insurance companies are against it.
We spoke with families around the treasure state to see how this impacts them. Bri Runde shared her story. She is a stay-at-home mother of four and two of her children have Type 1 Diabetes.
She knows first hand the struggle of what it costs to keep her kids alive.
"Me and my brother need insulin to survive because we have diabetes," said 8-year-old Leland Runde.
Leland was first diagnosed when he was 2-years-old. His brother Rutley, was diagnosed back in December.
Bri says when she got the first bill nearly 6 years ago, she was shocked.
"As a parent you'll do whatever it takes to give your child what they need to live. I mean, that's absolutely no question. But it's sad. I don't think people... I don't think they have a clue," said Bri.
She's not the only person who brought her story to legislatures. On February 1, 2021 Alison Sharkey-Hines from Butte shared her story.
She wanted to touch on the fact that something many don't talk about is how this affects pregnant diabetics.
"When my son was born, he was 8lbs 5oz. and he was technically premature. These are also side-effects of uncontrolled diabetes during pregnancy. His lungs were undeveloped and I had to go out of state to give birth to him," said Sharkey-Hines.
Because she had to stop working to be able to be with her son for 6 months during heart surgeries, she and her husband feared they wouldn't be able to afford their insulin.
"Despite all the efforts of the top rated hospitals for all these anomalies, my son passed away at 2 weeks old. And it was all because I could not afford my insulin to give him the best fighting chance while controlling my blood sugars," said Sharkey-Hines.
She says by lowering the price of insulin, many diabetics wouldn't have to live in fear and it would lower the chances of another family going through what she did.
"Diabetes is a crisis in Montana," said Representative Jessica with House District 48.
Karjala says 64,000 Montanans have diabetes and even more have pre-diabetes or are undiagnosed.
Since the mid-90's, the price tag on insulin has increased 1,200%.
In 1996 it was $21, in 2001 it was $35, and in 2019 it skyrocketed to $275. Now, you can pay between $300-$400.
"What this bill does, is that independent of the deductible people need to meet, it caps the co-pay that people may need to pay their insurance plan at $35 per month regardless of the amount of insulin they need," said Karjala.
Marci Butcher says her husband has been dealing with Type 1 Diabetes for the last 28 years.
"It makes me ill, because the patent for insulin, insulin was discovered 100 years ago. The patent was sold by the discoverer of insulin, for $1 because he felt insulin belonged to the world... I get absolutely upset about this because it went from being something that could literally save a life to something that is unattainable," said Butcher.
So, what's the downside of lowering the cost? Well, until the price of the drug from the manufacture comes down, someone still has to foot the bill.
We reached out to Blue Cross and Blue Shield and they sent us these statements:
“We all want to make insulin more affordable and to prevent Montanans from having to ration insulin because they can’t afford it. And we appreciate Representative Karjala for shining a light on the high cost of insulin. Unfortunately, this bill will only lead to insulin costs further going through the roof and becoming more unattainable.
While capping copays at $35 sounds great on face value, what happens is that the insurance company still has to pay top dollar for the ever-increasing price of insulin. The growing difference between that high price and the low copay comes back to the consumer in the form of higher premiums.
Most, if not all, insurance companies already have low- or zero-cost sharing programs for insulin. BCBSMT offers several of these types of solutions to ensure price is not a barrier for our members. Furthermore, this bill does nothing to help Montanans who do not have insurance and have to pay the full list price of insulin.
This is not an insurance problem; the problem is the price of insulin. Why are drug companies raising the cost of these life-saving drugs? Because they can, and they will. And this bill only gives drug makers free reign to continue putting profits before people.
Insurance companies themselves do not have influence in negotiating prices with pharmaceutical manufacturers, but the pharmacy benefit managers we hire do on our behalf. The PBMs are really the only entity standing between manufacturers and protecting the consumer and have proven to save consumers substantial costs over the years.
Pricing is very complex and many factors go into determining the anticipated health care costs for any health insurance market. In its most basic description, the two biggest drivers of the cost of premiums is 1) the cost of the care and 2) the use of the care. As the cost of care increases, and the amount of care used increases, so do premiums. That’s our big concern here is that this bill does not do anything to stop manufacturers from continuing to raise the cost of insulin for no other reason than they can, and they will."
-John Doran, divisional vice president of external affairs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.
Karjala says the bill will be voted on in committee on February 4 and if it passes it will advance to the house floor.
The American Diabetes Association looks forward to working with members of the Montana legislature and other stakeholders in the diabetes community to advance HB 222 and other legislation aimed at bending the curve on diabetes and helping those with the disease thrive," said director of government affairs for the American Diabetes Association, Laura Keller.
