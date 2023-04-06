MONTANA - With Easter hopping up this weekend, Easter egg hunts and other related activities will be taking place throughout Montana.
We collected different Easter events happening throughout the state for the whole family to enjoy:
Billings:
For folks in Billings, Connections Church is hosting an egg hunt Saturday. There will be three egg hunts for different age groups at the following times:
- Preschool and younger: 10:15 a.m.
- Kindergarten through second grade: 10:30 a.m.
- Third grade through fifth grade: 10:45 a.m.
There will also be inflatable play sets outside the building, and snacks, drinks and pictures with the Easter Bunny inside the building.
Connections Church is located at 5554 Grand Avenue, across from Ben Steele.
ZooMontana will be hosting an egg hunt at the zoo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will include games, animals, food trucks and Frae Everyday Goods pop-up shop.
Great Falls
At the Salvation Army in Great Falls Saturday, the first 600 kids aged 12 years old and younger get a bag of candy.
Inside each egg in the egg hunt is a ticket for prizes.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m.
Fetch Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs:
For dog owners, Fetch Pet Boutique will be hosting n egg hunt for dogs at their store from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The dog Easter egg hunt 'entails' furry friends sniffing for eggs that contain treats, and one contains a $25 gift card to Fetch. The event is free.
Owners must have their dogs on a leash.
Bozeman
The Gallatin Valley Mall will be taking photos of families with the Easter Bunny every day through Saturday, April 8.
The Easter Bunny is located in the east court of the mall at the following times:
- Thursdays & Fridays: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- Saturdays: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- Sundays: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
No appointment is needed.
Children will receive their own bunny ears, and parents will receive a free tote bag.
There will be a community Easter egg hunt at Lewis and Clark Park for children 11 years old and younger Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
At the egg hunt there will be chances to win tickets to the Saturday Finals at MSU Rodeo April 15 and a gift certificate to Bridger Brewing.
The event is sponsored by Belgrade Kiwanis and the Bridge Church, and participation is free.
Manhattan
At Taylor Park in Manhattan, American Legion Post 87 will be hosting an egg hunt Saturday.
The egg hunt will be split up by age group.
In addition to the egg hunt, the event will also have a petting zoo with rabbits and lambs, pony rides and firetrucks.
The event is free.
Helena
Deals on Wheels of Helena will be hosting an Easter egg hunt Friday beginning at 10:31 a.m.
At this egg hunt, each egg will contain a prize inside including Easter baskets, bags of candy or a plush toy.
Participants may enter to win a backyard movie night from Party In A Box.
Butte
The Butte Plaza Mall will be offering to take photos of families with the Easter Bunny happening now through Saturday.
The event is hosted by Night Owl Imagery.
The Springs at Butte will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and other related activities Saturday at 2 p.m.
Missoula
Crosspoint Community Church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
The egg hunt will be separated by age group for ages 1 years old through 10 years old.
Crosspoint Community Church will provide lunch. The event ends at 1 p.m.
Local vendors will be selling goodies for Easter baskets and items for Easter meals at Turner Farms Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kalispell
Helicopter Easter Egg Drop Eggstravaganza
At Hope Church, the Helicopter Egg Drop will drop 8,000 eggs via helicopter Saturday.
There will be free food, games and prizes.
During each egg hunt separated by age group, there will be one golden egg the winner can exchange for major prizes.
Check-in begins at noon and the drop will begin at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.