HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October.

With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy.

The Helena Regional Airport says the 2020 terminal expansion allowed for the new jet to serve Helena as a new boarding bridge was installed at the Alaska gate to ensure the upcoming transition was possible.

In addition, the airport says they continue to work with Alaska Airlines in an effort to gain a second daily flight between Helena and Seattle in the near future once those resources become available.