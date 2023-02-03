HELENA, Mont. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) will begin studying the delisting of grizzly bears over the course of 12 months in Montana.

The state of Montana petitioned the federal government to delist grizzly bears from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), a release from the governor's office said.

The petition mentioned grizzly bears within the NCDE have topped the population recovery targets, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Services has the capabilities to gain control of managing them.

Additionally, the petition requests FWS to delegate NCDE bears as a "distinct population segment," the governor's release said.

Grizzly bears were added to the Endangered Species list in 1975, sorted as a threatened species due to population numbers being in the hundreds in the lower 48 states. Today, the governor's release said the NCDE grizzly bear population is at an estimated 1,100.

The following is a statement from Gov. Greg Gianforte in a release from the governor's office:

“After decades of work, the grizzly bear has more than recovered in the NCDE, which represents a conservation success,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As part of that conservation success, the federal government has accepted our petition to delist the grizzly in the NCDE, opening the door to state management of this iconic American species.”

The following is a statement from Sen. Steve Daines in a release from Daines's office:

“This is great news for Montana. The science is clear—it’s time to delist the grizzly bear. I’m glad to see Fish and Wildlife Service listen to science, Montanans, and Governor Gianforte to move forward with the process to delist the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems,” Daines said.

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester in a release from Tester's office:

“Defending Montana’s outdoor heritage and wildlife is critically important to our way of life – and that starts with following the best available science. After decades of collaborative work between federal, state, local, and Tribal groups, we’ve seen grizzly bears in Montana come back from the brink of extinction, and that’s something to celebrate. FWS took a step in the right direction today, which is a testament to the strength of grizzly populations in Montana. Now state government needs to develop science-based management plans to ensure success, and I’ll hold the Biden Administration’s feet to the fire to provide support.”

The following is a statement from Montana Senate President Jason Ellsworth in a release from his office:

“Grizzly bear recovery has been a conservation success in the areas surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. As we’ve been advocating in the Legislature for years, it’s time to recognize this conservation win, remove grizzly bears from endangered listing in those ecosystems, and return management of the bears to the state of Montana. I’m glad to see this step in the right direction from the federal government, now they need to follow through.”