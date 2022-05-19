HELENA, Mont. - GOP candidates prepare to take and set the final stage on Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. for the last Congressional Primary Debate for Western Montana’s U.S. House Senate Seat.

The four Congressional Primaries were co-sponsored by the Montana Farmers Union (MFU) and this last round of political discussion focused on Montana’s number one industry: Agriculture. As well as rural communities will be up in White Fish at the White Fish Performing Arts Center.

This will be the candidates' final push to make Montana Ag. and its farming communities at the forefront of future legislation

Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette Al “Doc” Olszewski and Mary Todd will be debating as the primaries come to a close.

Topics surrounding Montana agriculture and political policies range from farmers' rights in repairing their own equipment, prices of feed, seed, hay, water, mental health, access to medicine and physicians, and internet and broadband.

MFU’s president, Walter Schweitzer commented on the importance of these debates and why healthcare is something in rural communities that needs to be addressed.

“In rural Montana, access to health care is an issue. Our small towns, our small communities, if we do have a rural hospital, it’s struggling to survive,” said Schweitzer

The goal of these debates is to ensure that farmers and rural community public policies are taken seriously during the next legislative session and what is at stake for the future of farming that impacts not just people in rural communities, but everyone in the state of Montana.

The final debate will start at 7:00 pm on May 20 and you can watch it live on SWX or on our Non-Stop Channel here.