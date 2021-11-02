HELENA, Mont. - Another election day in the books for the city of Helena. Two key Mayoral races took place in this year’s election, for Helena and East Helena.
Helena had two candidates, the incumbent Wilmot Collins and Sonda Gaub. Gaub joined the race last minute over the summer. Tonight Collins was re-elected for a second term by a majority vote of 67% to Gaub’s 31%.
As for East Helena, three candidates were in the running, but it was really only a two person race by the end. Kelly Harris took down incumbent James Schell in a nail-biter. Harris took roughly 50% of the votes, while Schell took in just about 40%. The remaining 10% went to Lori Erickson.
Wilmot Collins returns for four more years as Mayor to our state Capital, while East Helena brings in a new Mayor, Kelly Harris, themselves.
